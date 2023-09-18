Through January 2024, the California Coastal Commission is inviting kindergarten through 12th grade students to submit works centered on the state’s coast and ocean for its annual Art and Poetry competition.

Art and poetry submitted must have a California coastal or ocean theme and must be the student’s original work.

Artwork cannot exceed 11-by-17 inches in size and cannot be three-dimensional pieces, photography or art that uses glitter.

A winner in art and poetry will be selected in each grade-level category: K-one, two-three, four-sixth, seven-nine and 10-12. All winning art and poetry and honorable mentions will be part of a traveling exhibit.

Winners will receive a $100 gift certificate to an art supply course or bookstore depending on the category and tickets to the Aquarium of the pacific. Each winner’s teacher will also receive a $50 gift certificate from Acorn Naturalists.

All prizes are provided in part by donations from Acorn Naturalist, Blick Art Materials and Aquarium of the Pacific.

The entry period closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024. Winners will be announced in April 2024.

For more information on contest guidelines or to enter art or poetry into the competition, visit coastal.ca.gov/art-poetry or mail in your entry to the California Coastal Commission at 455 Market Street, Suite 228, San Francisco.