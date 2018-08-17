Coastal Commission Approves Coastal Development Permit for Headlands Resort

By Daniel Ritz

A 35,000-square-foot commercial development consisting of a 57-room hotel, 52-bed hostel, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant, a visitor center and a 174-stall parking garage to be constructed on a 1.6-acre vacant lot in Dana Point was approved by the California Coastal Commission (CCC) during their meeting on Friday, Aug. 10 in Redondo Beach.

CCC staff responded by restating their initial interpretation of the Headlands Development Conservation Plan (HDCP), that the hotels are allowed in Planning Area 4, one of the development plots of city-established zones.

The city of Dana Point has not yet formally provided permits for the 65-to-90-room hotel portion planned for Planning Area 9.