Coastal Cleanup: Volunteers to gather to keep Dana Point beaches clean

Photo Gallery of IMG_0726 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina IMG_0715 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina Underwater cleanup Photo: Kristina Pritchett underwater cleanup Photo: Kristina Pritchett Underwater cleanup Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Last year, a TV, a boat, buckets and more were brought to the surface by volunteers diving into the Dana Point Harbor during California Coastal Cleanup Day.

This year, the effort to clean waters off Dana Point will continue throughout the city on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of volunteers turn out to rid their beaches, waterways and ocean of trash and plastic debris,” said Nick Mallos, director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Program.

Last year, more than 700 people attended the cleanups and more than 7,000 pounds of trash were collected, according to the Ocean Conservancy.

In the city, volunteers will head to multiple locations, both in and above the water, to clean.

In the Harbor, there will be two events occurring.

The first is hosted by the Dana Point Yacht Club and will be on the water.

“[Volunteers] will use double kayaks donated by Dana Point Jet Ski and Westwind Sailing,” said Stephanie Lenthall, site captain for the Harbor’s event.

She said the volunteers will clean the outer channel of the Harbor.

Every year, prizes are awarded for most debris collected and most unusual item found.

The second event is the underwater cleanup.

Volunteers will be diving to scour a section of the Harbor for items to bring to the surface.

At Doheny State Beach, volunteers will focus on the shoreline, the jetty, San Juan Creek and the general grounds of the park, said Vicki Wiker, Park Naturalist Interpreter for Doheny State Beach.

At Salt Creek Beach, volunteers can join Surfrider Foundation South OC Chapter, OC Parks, UPS, South Cove and Native West to help clean the area.

Information on the Dana Point sites:

Capistrano Beach

9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers will meet at the Capistrano Beach basketball courts, parking passes will be distributed there.

For more information, visit www.coastkeeper.org/capistrano_beach.

Dana Point Harbor

9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers will meet at the Dana Point Yacht Club Visitor Dock.

For more information, visit www.coastkeeper.nationbuilder.com/.

The underwater cleanup will be held from 8 a.m.-noon.

To register, contact the Dana West Marina at 949.493.6222 or email kellyr@danawestmarina.com.

Doheny State Beach and San Juan Creek

9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers will meet at the picnic tables along Whale Walk, adjacent to the lifeguard headquarters. There will be complimentary parking for volunteers.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring gloves and to dress for the weather.

For more information, call 949.496.2704 or 949.248.3584 or visit http://coastkeeper.nationbuilder.com/.

Salt Creek Beach

9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers will meet in the Salt Creek Beach parking lot.

For questions and further information, contact kevin.estrada@ocparks.com or call 949.923.2282.

A volunteer appreciation barbecue will follow the beach cleanup.

To register visit http://coastkeeper.nationbuilder.com/.

The Ocean Institute

8-11 a.m. Volunteers who help clean at the Ocean Institute will receive free admission to the Ocean Education Center for the day.

For more information, visit www.ocean-institute.org.