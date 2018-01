Photo: Michelle Hoalton

The MY HERO Project, Eco-Heroes, Ocean Stewards and Zero Trash programs will be presented with the Eco Heroes Award at the San Clemente Coastal Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Each of the recognized programs will speak at the meeting concerning the creation of their program. Fireside Room, Community Center, 100 N. Seville, San Clemente. For more info, contact the city of San Clemente, 949.361.8200, www.san-clemente.org.