The Coast Guard is seeking information regarding a possible missing boater near Dana Point, officials said Monday afternoon.

Officials said the Coast Guard Los Angeles-Long Beach command center received a call around 1 p.m. Monday, April 17, from a co-worker of Paul Seinart. The caller said Steinart left Santa Barbara on Saturday morning and was scheduled to arrive in Dana Point Sunday evening.

Steinart is reported to own two vessels, a 28-foot pearson and a 33-foot tripp. Officials said it’s unknown which vessel he is currently in, but is reported to be missing a radio and engine.

Anyone with information regarding the vessels and/or Steinart, contact the Coast Guard Los Angeles-Long Beach command center at 310.521.3801 or Dana Point Harbor Patrol at 949.248.2222.