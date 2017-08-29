Clothing and Textile Drive to Help Raise Funds for SOCSA

Friends of South Orange County School of the Arts (SOCSA) and Clothes for the Cause are hosting a clothing and textile drive on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Items such as new or gently used clothing, paired shoes, towels, sheets, blankets, quilts, backpacks, curtains, purses, belts, tablecloths, placemats, stuffed animals and more are being collected for a fundraiser to benefit SOCSA.

Items that won’t be accepted include glass, breakables, electronics, pet beds, pillows, carpeting, uniforms or bulk items from thrift stores.

Items can be dropped off at Dana Hills High School before 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. Those who wish for items to be picked up can call Misti Blodgett at 949.463.6061.