Cleanups Planned for Local Beaches

Surfrider South Orange County has announced their beach cleanup schedule through December.

In Dana Point, cleanups are scheduled at the Harbor near the Richard Henry Dana statue on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon.

In San Clemente, cleanups are scheduled at the pier on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8-11 a.m. They are also set for each Saturday in the month of September as well as select Saturdays in the months of October and November, including Oct. 7, 14 and 28, and Nov. 4, 11 and 18, from 8-10 a.m.

All attendees are encouraged to bring their own gloves.