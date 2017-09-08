DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Heads to the Lantern District

Classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado for the Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Kristina Pritchett

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Lantern District will be filled with classic cars of all shapes and sizes. Collectors will be showcasing their customized vehicles and motorcycles during the Dana Point Lantern District Car and Motorcycle Show.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Dana Point, will host the Show along Del Prado between Violet Lantern and the PCH/Del Prado Archway from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Throughout the day, there will be entertainment, food, vendors, awards and more.

Voting will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m. followed by the award ceremony at 2:15 p.m.

Registration is available until Wednesday, Sept. 13. Car registration is $35 for the entry fee through Sept. 13 and $50 the day of. Motorcycle registration is $10 for the entry fee through Sept. 13 and $20 the day of.

The event is free and open to the public.

To register, call 949.496.1555 or visit www.danapointchamber.com.

