City Terminates Contract with Communications Lab

By Kristina Pritchett

City officials said they have terminated their contract with a communications consulting firm because they no longer need their services.

In October, Council approved staff to execute the agreement with Communications Lab for communication services related to city programs and services.

The company is a communications consulting firm that specializes in services including media relations, community outreach, graphic design, video production and more.

The agreement was for six months with a retainer of $6,000, not to exceed the amount of $36,000.

Mike Killebrew, acting city manager, said the city no longer needed the company so they terminated the contract.

He added the company was retained last year by City Manager Doug Chotkevys to assist in connection communications regarding litigation issues, and the former city manager had the city attorney contract for the services provided, and payments were made by the city attorney.