As Dana Point develops its local hazard mitigation plan, the city is seeking resident input on goals and priority projects to mitigate the effects of potential disasters in the city’s future.

The plan will develop actions and proactive strategies to reduce the risks associated with hazards such as floods, drought, wildfires, severe weather and other natural hazards and minimize their impact on the community.

Residents looking to provide input on the plan can visit the city’s website to complete a survey.

The City of Dana Point will also host an open house on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operating Center, located on the first floor of Dana Point City Hall at 33282 Golden Lantern.

The open house will include a brief presentation on the proposed hazard mitigation plan, provide attendees the opportunity to take the survey and will have informational booths from Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and Tri-Cities Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES).

Once completed, the city’s hazard mitigation plan will be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

For more information, residents can contact the Emergency Services Office at 949.248.3583 or email jshadle@danapoint.org.