Dana Point is inviting individuals interested in participating in the General Plan Update process to apply for the newly created General Plan Advisory Committee. The call for applicants comes as the city looks to gain input from residents, business representatives and local officials.

The committee, which was formed through a unanimous City Council vote onTuesday, Nov. 7, seeks to “establish a public forum of constructive dialogue and create a set of ambassadors who help educate, inform, and encourage participation from others in the community,” according to the city staff report.

One councilmember, one planning commissioner, one to two youth board members, a traffic improvement subcommittee member, one resident per district, one Chamber of Commerce representative or business representative, an arts and culture representative and one to three at-large community members will comprise the General Plan Committee.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the council voted unanimously to appoint Mayor Pro Tem Jamey Federico to the committee, with Councilmember Matthew Pagano serving as an alternate.

“The value of it is it really will be a great tool for us to utilize the members as ambassadors of the General Plan,” Director of Community Development Brenda Wisneski said.

The committee will meet at least five times between January and August 2024, holding public meetings on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Dana Point Community Center.

Those interested in applying for the General Plan Committee should submit a Statement of Interest to the city’s Planning Division for consideration.

The city encouraged those who are not appointed to the committee to still attend the meetings to provide input during the allotted public-comment periods.

Questions regarding the General Plan Advisory Committee can be directed to Principal Planner Belinda Deines at bdeines@danapoint.org or 949.248.3570.