The city of Dana Point announced roadwork will occur along Coast Highway after a “moderate size landslide” occurred on Monday, Aug. 21.

The landslide impacted northbound lanes along Coast Highway, one-half of a mile north of Camino Capistrano, but vehicles lanes were reopened within a few hours.

Officials said no vehicles or structures were impacted by the landslide.

Public Works will be removing slide debris starting Wednesday, Aug. 23, and could take several days to accomplish. Officials said Coast Highway will be reduced to one lane and vehicles will be flagged down one direction at a time.

Anyone with questions is directed to call Public Works at 949.248.3554.



