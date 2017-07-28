City, Police Services to Hold Emergency Expo, Summer Concert and National Night Out

By Kristina Pritchett

This year, the Emergency Expo is expanding to an all-day event by including National Night Out and the city’s summer concert in the park.

The event, which aims to promote emergency preparedness, will combine National Night Out to help promote police-neighborhood partnerships and provides the opportunity for the community to come together.

There will be equipment and vehicle displays from a variety of organizations such as the Orange County Fire Authority and the Orange County Sherriff’s Department, SWAT, the Bomb Squad, the K9 and Bloodhound units and more.

Aaron Rosen, emergency services coordinator, said he’s enthusiastic for the combined events.

“Everyone will be able to see stuff you don’t normally get to see, stuff you may only see on TV,” Rosen said.

Jill Jackson, Dana Point Police Services’ crime prevention specialist, said a lot of the deputies that patrol the streets will be in attendance and will be able to build the partnership with local police officers.

Live entertainment will be provided by Redneck Rodeo.

The event takes place on Sunday, Aug. 6, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Sea Terrace Park. A free shuttle will provide transportation from Dana Hills High School.