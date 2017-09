The city of Dana Point announced they would open the Community Center Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 as a cooling center.

The center will be for those in need of relief from the expected heat wave.

The center will be open Friday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Air conditioning, water and spaces to sit will be available.

For questions regarding the center, call 949.248.3536. The Community Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo, Dana Point.