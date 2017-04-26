City Officials Announce Calendar Contest

Every year the city produces a complimentary calendar for citizens and visitors that contains city events, meetings, community gatherings, holidays and Capistrano Unified School District scheduling.

The calendar has switched between modern and historical images of the city every other year. For 2018, the city will be opening the opportunity to its residents to submit photos of the city.

Those interested have from Memorial Day, May 29, to Labor Day, Sep. 4, to submit their shots via Instagram or Facebook by using the hashtag #picturedanapoint and tagging @cityofdanapoint. For those who don’t use social media, email your submission to picture@danapoint.org.

For more information on the contest, or the annual calendar, contact the city at 949.248.3553.