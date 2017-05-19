The city’s Community Services and Parks Department will hold a summer session of Beginning Exercise for People with Parkinson’s Disease.

Physical Therapist Mary Sondag will lead the 9-class session for those who want to learn how to start exercising.

The class is designed specifically for people with early Parkinson’s.

The class begins June 5 and runs from 10-11 a.m.

For more information, call 949.248.3530.

The class is $90 for nine classes. Register online at www.danapoint.org/recreation at least a week before the class begins.