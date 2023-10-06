PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA23-0001; Zone Text Amendment ZTA22-0002: An amendment to the Dana Point Municipal Code Title 9 (Zoning Ordinance) to establish regulations related to emergency shelter parking, manufactured homes, residential care facilities (six or fewer persons), supportive housing, and low barrier navigation centers. These amendments are necessary to comply with State housing laws and various programs identified in the City’s certified 6th Cycle Housing Element. The project requires a Local Coastal Program Amendment to modify sections of the Zoning Ordinance, which is a component of the City’s certified Local Coastal Program. The Planning Commission will consider these amendments and provide a recommendation to the City Council.

Project Number: LCPA23-0001; ZTA22-0002

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant: City of Dana Point

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15061(b)(3), the project is covered under the commonsense exemption that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. Where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment, the activity is not subject to CEQA.

Hearing Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

For further information, please contact Belinda Deines, Principal Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3588 or bdeines@danapoint.org.