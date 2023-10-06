PUBLIC NOTICE



CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit 22-0015, Site Development Permit 22-0023, and Administrative Modifications of Standards 23-0005: To construct a new 5,266 square-foot two-story, duplex with an attached 466 square foot garage with vehicle lifts to provide the additional parking required for the duplex. The project also includes a 300-square-foot roof deck and decks and balconies on the seaward side of the structure. The property is in the Residential Beach Road Duplex 18 (RBRD 18) zone, Coastal Overlay, and within the Floodplain Overlay (FP-3) District at 35075 Beach Road. On September 11, 2023, a noticed public meeting was conducted at which the Planning Commission discussed the subject application and provided direction to the applicant.

Project Numbers: CDP22-0015, SDP22-0023, AMS23-0005

Project Location: 35075 Beach Road (APN: 691-141-08)

Project Representative: Masum Azizi, Project Architect

Applicant: Dr. Mohammed Amer Mohiuddin

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90-day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.