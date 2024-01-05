PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit 22-0001, Site Development Permit 22-0001, Variance V23-0001, and Administrative Modifications of Standards 23-0004: A request to demolish an existing single-family dwelling and construct a new 2,627 square-foot two-story, single-family dwelling with a lower level 1,025 square foot garage. The project requests a Variance to allow the first and second levels (habitable floors above the garage) to be located six feet from the front property line, instead of the required 18-feet. Additionally, an Administrative Modification of Standards is requested to allow stairs to be located seven feet nine inches from the front property line. The project site is located within the Residential Beach Road 12 (RBR 12) zone, Coastal Overlay, and in the Floodplain Overlay (FP-3) District at 35665 Beach Road.

Project Numbers: CDP22-0001, SDP22-0001, V23-0001, AMS23-0004

Project Location: 35665 Beach Road (APN: 691-162-15)

Project Representative: David Gutierrez, Project Manager

Applicant: Rick and Wendy Watson

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, January 22, 2024

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90-day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.