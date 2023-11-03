PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on November 21, 2023, a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA23-0001; Zone Text Amendment ZTA22-0002: An amendment to the Dana Point Municipal Code Title 9 (Zoning Ordinance) to establish regulations related to emergency shelter parking, manufactured homes, residential care facilities (six or fewer persons), supportive housing, and low barrier navigation centers. These amendments are necessary to comply with State housing laws and various programs identified in the City’s certified 6th Cycle Housing Element. The project requires a Local Coastal Program Amendment to modify sections of the Zoning Ordinance, which is a component of the City’s certified Local Coastal Program. On October 23, 2023, the Planning Commission adopted Resolution 23-10-23-55 recommending the City Council approve these amendments.

Project Number: LCPA23-0001; ZTA22-0002

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant: City of Dana Point

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15061(b)(3), the project is covered under the commonsense exemption that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. Where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment, the activity is not subject to CEQA.

Hearing Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk; or via email at comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

SHAYNA SHARKE, CITY CLERK