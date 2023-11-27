The City of Dana Point is looking to update its park use policy and fee schedule for renting local parks as part of an effort to save staff time and be more user friendly for those looking to host events in town.

Deputy Director of Community Services Jeff Rosaler said staff is looking to streamline the city’s park rental process after processing 769 rental permits in 2022. The city’s park use policies and fees were created in 1994 and have not been updated since 2006.

Those interested in hosting an event with more than 30 people at a Dana Point park, using the park for a special event or hosting an activity that increases the intensity of use on the park are required to obtain a park rental permit.

“We have people coming from all over the county, all over California to use our parks, especially for weddings,” Rosaler said. “One of the misconceptions, this is a ballpark estimate, I would say that most of our park rentals are from outside of town.”

After analyzing the park rental permit administrative process, city staff with the Community Services Division implemented improvements such as launching an online permitting process as they look to save hundreds of hours in staff time, according to a city staff report.

Information about park amenities and availability are now online and those interested in reserving a park can do so online. The Community Services department can also process insurance and collect fees online.

During the Nov. 21 City Council meeting, Rosaler gave a presentation on a proposed update to the city’s park rental program and fees including defining why and when permits are needed.

One of the changes highlighted in the presentation seeks to clarify the park rental pricing. All fees will be charged by the hour, with local nonprofits receiving a 75% discount at $32 and corporate non-residents being charged the full rate at $132. Revenue generating events will be charged 5% of the ticketed price multiplied by the number of attendees.

Rosaler explained that the current fee schedule’s matrix is confusing.

“I booked a lot of these all year long and I would have to refer back to this matrix almost every time I booked a park because there’s so many different categories, so many different users and you would have to find the right number that matched up,” Rosaler said.

“We are very much simplifying this process,” Rosaler continued, adding, “That will make processing these so much easier for staff and so much easier for our users to understand as well.”

The proposed changes to the rental fees also moves away from charging based on the size of the rental and instead charges based on user type, which is consistent with neighboring city policies, Rosaler explained.

The fees would also cover staff time required to check in at the beginning of an event or ensuring that a park is left clean after an event, as well as staff time needed to address when events or groups are attempting to reserve a park without a permit, Rosaler said.

The updated park rental policy would also list amenities, capacities and typical uses for all city parks, noting that some parks are not suitable for rental.

Currently, park rentals can be made up to 60 days prior to an event, however, the proposed change looks to decrease that to 30 days ahead of an event. However, the director of community services or the city manager could process rentals for events closer than 30 days away.

Mayor Mike Frost noted that it’s important to have the flexibility to process rentals for residents who are looking to reserve a park in a shorter time period.

The update would also require council to readopt the policy and fee schedule at least every five years.

Dana Point’s park use policies and fee schedule will be brought back to council for further discussion and a vote at a future council meeting in January.