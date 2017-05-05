City to Hold Parking Workshop to Discuss Issues, Possible Solutions

By Kristina Pritchett

The city of Dana Point will host a community workshop to discuss parking issues, opportunities and potential solutions on Monday, May 15 at the Dana Point Community Center.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend to ask questions and indicate preferences for potential parking solutions in the city.

City officials will present information and maps to illustrate current parking issues, city objectives, study areas, areas with current time limits and additional parking management tools that could be applied in the future.

The city has contracted with Dr. Richard Wilson, an urban planning professor at Cal Poly Pomona who specializes in parking, to facilitate the community engagement.

For more information, contact Belinda Deines, senior planner, at bdeines@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3570.

The city has created an online community survey and urges all to submit feedback. To provide input to the survey, visit www.danapoint.org/residents/city-news/parking.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The Community Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point.