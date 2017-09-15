City to Hold Historical Inventory Workshop on Sept. 26

By Kristina Pritchett

The city of Dana Point will hold a public workshop to provide information about a historical inventory the city is conducting.

The workshop will also inform the public about the benefits of owning a historic resource.

According to the city, the historical inventory was developed in 1997 and has a total of 73 historical resources, of which 39 were voluntarily added to the Historic Register and 37 are participating in the Mills Act Program.

The city aims to obtain public input and will share the results of the draft Historical Inventory.

According to a staff report, the implementation section of the Town Center Plans calls for the city to update the Historical Resources Inventory every five years and to consider updating the Historical Resources Ordinance.

City staff will present the updated inventory to City Council with recommended updates to the Historic Resources Ordinance for their consideration later this fall.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.