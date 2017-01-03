The city of Dana Point will be holding 7-weeks’ worth of free Community Emergency Response Team Training (CERT) for city residents.

The classes will teach residents how to prepare for a disaster. There will be disaster preparedness training, lessons on how to build personal and family emergency kits, fire safety and fire suppression, medical operations, light search and rescue, terrorism awareness, disaster psychology and more.

The course is open to adult residents and teenagers who attend with a parent.

Classes will be on Thursday evenings from 6-9 beginning February 2 and runs through March 18. There will be a Saturday class on March 18 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

To register, or learn more, call 949.248.3579 or email cert@danapoint.org.