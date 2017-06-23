Registration for Community Emergency Response Team training is now available for the fall classes.

The free seven-week program teaches participants to prepare in the event of a disaster. Participants receive training in how to build personal and family emergency kits, fire safety and fire suppression, medical operations, light search and rescue, terrorism awareness, disaster psychology and more.

The classes are Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. from August 24-October 5.

To register or learn more, contact 949.248.3579 or email cert@danapoint.org.

The course is open to all adults or teenagers attending with a parent. Classes will be held in Aliso Viejo, Dana Point and Laguna Niguel.