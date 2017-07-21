The city’s Economic Development, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce and Dana Point Police Services will hold a Business Safety Workshop on July 25 at the Dana Point Community Center.

According to officials, one third of businesses surveyed indicated a top concern was homelessness in Dana Point.

Topics to be discussed include strategies to help deter vandalism, trespassing, shoplifting and loitering around businesses.

To RSVP for the free workshop, contact Ashley Von Gremp, at the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, at 949.496.1555 or email ashley@danapointchamber.com.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m.

The Community Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point.