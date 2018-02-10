City of Dana Point Selects Marine Veteran New Chief of Police Services

By Daniel Ritz

Lieutenant Margie Sheehan of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) has been selected as Dana Point’s new Chief of Police Services.

Sheehan is a South Orange County resident as well as veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Cambridge University and is currently pursuing a second degree of Administration of Justice from California Coast University.

Sheehan’s has worked for the OCSD for 23 years and has experience in special investigations, patrol operations, community policing and outreach, crisis and emergency response, a statement released from Dana Point City Manager Mark Denny stated.

“Dana Point was fortunate to have several high caliber candidates come forward to serve our community. After extensive interviews, we determined that Lieutenant Sheehan will continue the tradition of exceptional law enforcement services in Dana Point. Her accomplishments and strong character will provide continued leadership in our police services team” Denny said.

Sheehan will begin work in early March proceeding the retirement of current Chief Russ Chilton. Sheehan is slated to formally begin on March 16.

“I am pleased to see that Dana Point will continue to provide premier police services to the community. Lieutenant Sheehan’s accomplished career and leadership experience will ensure a successful transition” exclaimed outgoing Chief Chilton