City of Dana Point Seeking Candidates for Parking and Circulation Oversight Task Force

At its last meeting on Nov. 7, City Council approved the formation of a Parking and Circulation Oversight Task Force. This Task Force will serve as an advisory committee to City Council to identify and address parking solutions in Dana Point.

City Council is seeking one member of the public to serve on the task force as well as one member of the Dana Point business community. In order to qualify for appointment, members of the public must be a resident and registered voter within the city of Dana Point. Applications can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk.

Other members of the Oversight Task Force are to include Council Member Joe Muller, who was elected as City Council representative, one Planning Commissioner and one member of the Traffic Improvement Committee.

To be considered for appointment, applications must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. Applications are to be filed with the City Clerk’s Office at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point. 949.248.3501. www.danapoint.org.