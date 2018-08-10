City of Dana Point Puts out Statement on Sober Living Home Litigation Action

By Daniel Ritz

On Aug. 6, 2018, the City of Dana Point put out a press release updating residents on legal action to ensure residential recovery facilities operate within the law.

“The City of Dana Point has continued its work to take action to ensure legal compliance in connection with the operation of residential facilities, commonly referred to as sober living homes, within the city,” the release reads.

To date, Dana Point has taken legal action against 14 homes with new cases being filed on an ongoing basis. Since the city has begun efforts to ensure residential recovery facilities are complying with state licensing requirements, 12 have closed.

“We want to let your community know that we have a systematic approach to taking action against residential recovery facilities that not operating in a legal manner,” City Attorney Patrick Munoz said. “Our approach is working.”

The City of Dana Point claims it will continue to participate in city and state discussions including Sober Town Hall meetings with Senator Patricia Bates and State Assemblyman William Brough as well as participate in the Association of California Cities Orange County Task Force.

“We encourage residents to notify the sheriff’s department any time a violation of law is observed,” City Manager Mark Denny said in the release.