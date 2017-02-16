City of Dana Point Issues Storm Warning

The City of Dana Point has issued a storm warning after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood and High Wind Watches for Coastal and Inland Orange County.

The warning is set from Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 a.m. until Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. and could bring in a high sruf, coastal flooding and large amounts of rain which can cause urban flooding.

The City urges residents to not drive vehicles into areas where the water covers the roadway.

While supplies last, unfilled sandbags will be available to Dana Point residents at:

Fire Station 29: 26111 Victoria Boulevard

Fire Station 30: 23831 Stonehill Drive

Sand is available at the Laguna Niguel Dog Park, located adjacent to Fire Station 49. 31461 Street of the Golden Lantern.

For more information on sandbags, click here.