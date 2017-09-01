City, CUSD Celebrates New Culinary Arts Classroom with Ribbon Cutting

Photo Gallery of IMG_3336 Monarch Beach Resort Executive Chef Collin Thornton spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of a new culinary arts classroom at Dana Hills High School on Aug. 25. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3328 Capistrano Unified School District officials led a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new culinary arts classroom at Dana Hills High School on Aug. 25. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3322 Capistrano Unified School District officials led a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new culinary arts classroom at Dana Hills High School on Aug. 25. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3320 Dana Hills High School students served and catered the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new culinary arts classroom on Aug. 25. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3325 Capistrano Unified School District officials led a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new culinary arts classroom at Dana Hills High School on Aug. 25. Photo: Allison Jarrell Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

City and Capistrano Unified School District officials celebrated a new culinary arts lab at Dana Hills High School with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 25.

Last year, a new program began at Dana Hills that allowed students to get hands-on experience at the Monarch Beach Resort. The students learned about different aspects of the hospitality industry.

Currently, there are 60 students in the program, officials said, and they’re able to learn about the restaurant, the front desk and more.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, students made and served appetizers such as a red ribbon parfait, mini muffins and back to school frittatas.

“This is pretty exciting for me,” said Monarch Beach Resort Executive Chef Collin Thornton. “It all started in a room like this; I took a high school course when I was in grade 11 that catapulted me to where I am today.”

Thornton helped design the new classroom space with stainless steel appliances, new floors and everything else that would be used in an industry kitchen.

CUSD Superintendent Kirsten Vital told the crowd that career and technical education needs the focus.

“It’s not just career and technical education that is important, but to put investment dollars, grants and a team of classified staff on focusing on making sure our young people have an influential plan,” Vital said. “Whether that’s the military, a four-year college, a two-year college or a certificate program, we want to ensure that they are not sleeping on mom and dad’s couch,” Vital said.

She also said the goal to have such labs is to ensure the school district is keeping that promise.