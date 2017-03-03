DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

City Council and VFW Present Community Service Awards

Photo Gallery

Three men were honored by the Dana Point City Council on Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, for their volunteer efforts to protect the local community.

Every year, VFW Post 9934 honors a law enforcement officer, a fire fighter and an emergency medical technician to receive the VFW National Gold Medal Award.

This year, Deputy Zachariah Scott with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was nominated for the Law Enforcement Award, Reserve Officer Jason Smigel was awarded the Emergency Medical Technician Award and Fire Captain/Paramedic Justin Neville was awarded the Fire Fighter Award.

Each of the men were also selected as first place winners in their respective categories for the district competition. Scott was selected for the State Law Enforcement Award for 2017 and is now in competition for the national award.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>