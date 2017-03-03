City Council and VFW Present Community Service Awards

Photo Gallery of IMG_3421 Fire Captain/Paramedic Justin Neville with Fire Station 30 in Dana Point was honored by VFW Post 9934 and City Council. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3395 Reserve Officer Jason Smigel with the Orange County Fire Authority was honored by VFW Post 9934 and City Council. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3436 Deputy Zachariah Scott with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was honored by the VFW Post 9934 and City Council. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3445 Deputy Zachariah Scott with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was honored by the VFW Post 9934 and City Council. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Three men were honored by the Dana Point City Council on Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, for their volunteer efforts to protect the local community.

Every year, VFW Post 9934 honors a law enforcement officer, a fire fighter and an emergency medical technician to receive the VFW National Gold Medal Award.

This year, Deputy Zachariah Scott with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was nominated for the Law Enforcement Award, Reserve Officer Jason Smigel was awarded the Emergency Medical Technician Award and Fire Captain/Paramedic Justin Neville was awarded the Fire Fighter Award.

Each of the men were also selected as first place winners in their respective categories for the district competition. Scott was selected for the State Law Enforcement Award for 2017 and is now in competition for the national award.