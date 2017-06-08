City Council Roundup: Tuesday, June 6

The Dana Hills High School boys swimming and diving team were honored for their CIF Championship during the June 6 meeting.

After the recognition, Council approved the Consent Calendar without discussion. The items were approved 4-0 with Councilman Joe Muller absent.

Those items include:

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Special joint meeting minutes, May 15

Regular meeting minutes, May 16

Special meeting minutes, May 23

Planning Commission meeting minutes, April 10

Youth Board meeting minutes, May 4

Arts & Culture Commission minutes, March 15

Ocean Water Quality meeting minutes, March 28

Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, May 10

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

Claims and demands

Monthly financial activity report, April 2017

Government Finance Officers Association certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the year ended June 30, 2016

Water quality nuisance diversion agreement and Salt Creek Ozone Treatment Facility backwash agreement amendment with South Coast Water District

Out of New Business, the City Council also approved the contract agreement for traffic signal maintenance services with Siemens Industry, Inc. with a 4-0 vote.

Regarding the city’s proposed budget. A full story, with a link, will be available here.

The Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, June 20 to continue the budget discussion.