City Council Roundup: Tuesday, June 6

The Dana Hills High School boys swimming and diving team were honored for their CIF Championship during the June 6 meeting.
After the recognition, Council approved the Consent Calendar without discussion. The items were approved 4-0 with Councilman Joe Muller absent.
Those items include:
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Special joint meeting minutes, May 15
- Regular meeting minutes, May 16
- Special meeting minutes, May 23
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, April 10
- Youth Board meeting minutes, May 4
- Arts & Culture Commission minutes, March 15
- Ocean Water Quality meeting minutes, March 28
- Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, May 10
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- Claims and demands
- Monthly financial activity report, April 2017
- Government Finance Officers Association certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the year ended June 30, 2016
- Water quality nuisance diversion agreement and Salt Creek Ozone Treatment Facility backwash agreement amendment with South Coast Water District
Out of New Business, the City Council also approved the contract agreement for traffic signal maintenance services with Siemens Industry, Inc. with a 4-0 vote.
Regarding the city’s proposed budget. A full story, with a link, will be available here.
The Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, June 20 to continue the budget discussion.
