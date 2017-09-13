City Council Preview: Tuesday, September 19

The upcoming City Council meeting will be held in a different location. Many items could be discussed and voted on, below is what appears on the upcoming agenda.

Presentations and Proclamations

Presentation-Mark Sutton Retirement

Presentation-Daughters of the American Revolution – Constitution Week

Presentation-Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) – Manny Jurado

Consent Calendar

Anything under the consent calendar can voted on as a whole unless a member of the public, Council or city staff removes it to discuss.

Regular meeting minutes, Aug. 15

Planning Commission meeting minutes, July 24

Planning Commission actions, meeting of Aug. 28

Financial Review Committee minutes, July 26

Homeless Task Force meeting minutes, July 26

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

City treasurer’s report, July 2017

Claims and demands

Dana Point Police Services monthly report

Amending section 2.04.041 (C) and (D) of the Dana Point Municipal Code and City Policy 109 regarding permanent retention of city audio/videos

Salary ranges for represented and non-represented employees classifications; establishing a position title; and amending the conflict of interest code

Resolution for Homeless Task Force

Quarterly Financial Report, June 2017

Contract amendment for audit services

Public Hearings

Appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of site development permits 16-0001 and 16-0002 for construction of two detached dwelling units on each of two continuous lots (four lots in total) in the residential duplex zoning district located at 34466 and 34468 Via Verde

Hearing on a request for an exception to the floodplain overlay district regulations for the property located at 35591 Beach Road

Unfinished Business

2017 Community Survey

Development Update

New Business

Proposed memorandum of understanding for evaluation of Orange County Sheriff’s Department Contract Law Enforcement Services

Amending chapter 6.14.002, public nuisances designated, of the municipal code, to declare a public nuisance exists when a facility that should be licensed pursuant to health and safety code section 11834.01 ET. SEQ. or any other provision of law, operates without a license or other required approval, or operates in violation of a required license or approval

The meeting will be held at the Dana Point Community Center, located at 34052 Del Obispo. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

To view the agenda, click here.