City Council Preview: Tuesday, May 2

The agenda for the upcoming City Council meeting show a a number of items.

Below are some items that could be discussed and voted on at the May 2 meeting.

Presentations and Proclamations

Volunteer of the quarter-Skip Wehan

Annual Orange County Human Relations report-Bill Wood

VFW State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year-Deputy Zachariah Scott

Consent Calendar

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Regular meeting minutes, April 18

Special meeting minutes, April 20

Arts and Cultural Commission meeting minutes, Jan. 18

Traffic Improvement Subcommittee minutes, Jan. 18

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

Claims and demands

Monthly financial activity report, February 2017

Unfinished Business

Budget status update

New Business

Renewal of professional services contract for information technology services

Quarterly financial report, March 2017

Second reading for California Coastal Commission suggested modifications to the city’s approved zone text amendment to amend the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan to address public access over specified access ways in the residential portion of the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan and the use of three ropes or similar devices

Licensing agreement amendment #13 with digital map products for property information updates and GIS services

Mayor’s request- no smoking or vaping ordinance in public places

Public session begins at 6 p.m., or shortly thereafter, in Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.

The agenda can be read here.