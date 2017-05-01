City Council Preview: Tuesday, May 2

The agenda for the upcoming City Council meeting show a a number of items.
Below are some items that could be discussed and voted on at the May 2 meeting.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Volunteer of the quarter-Skip Wehan
- Annual Orange County Human Relations report-Bill Wood
- VFW State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year-Deputy Zachariah Scott
Consent Calendar
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Regular meeting minutes, April 18
- Special meeting minutes, April 20
- Arts and Cultural Commission meeting minutes, Jan. 18
- Traffic Improvement Subcommittee minutes, Jan. 18
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- Claims and demands
- Monthly financial activity report, February 2017
Unfinished Business
- Budget status update
New Business
- Renewal of professional services contract for information technology services
- Quarterly financial report, March 2017
- Second reading for California Coastal Commission suggested modifications to the city’s approved zone text amendment to amend the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan to address public access over specified access ways in the residential portion of the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan and the use of three ropes or similar devices
- Licensing agreement amendment #13 with digital map products for property information updates and GIS services
- Mayor’s request- no smoking or vaping ordinance in public places
Public session begins at 6 p.m., or shortly thereafter, in Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.
