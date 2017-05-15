City Council Preview: Tuesday, May 16

During the Tuesday, May 16 City Council meeting, items that could be discussed include the Police Services contract, a budget workshop and more.
Below is items that are on the upcoming meeting’s agenda:
Presentations and Proclamations
- Drowning Prevention Awareness
Consent Calendar
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Special meeting minutes, May 1
- Regular meeting minutes, May 2
- Youth Board meeting minutes, April 20
- Finance Review Committee minutes, April 10
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- City treasurer’s report, April 2017
- Claims and demands
Unfinished Business
- FY17-18 Law Enforcement Services agreement
- Fiscal Years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 budget workshop
- Adoption of a resolution approving a notice of completion for the construction of the police services renovation project 2016
- Participation in Orange County Small City program
- Renewal of professional services contract for Information Technology Services
Public Hearings
- Complementary paratransit services as part of the Dana Point Trolley and Harbor shuttle
- Appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to uphold the Community Development Director’s determination that “recreational vehicle storage use” is a prohibited use within the community commercial/vehicular district zone and major automotive repair use is a prohibited use within the transportation corridor district zone. Therefore, the proposed uses at 25802 and 25831 Victoria Boulevard are not allowed in accordance with the city’s municipal code
- Hearing on the appeal of the determination of the Director of Community Development that the property located at 35715 Beach Road is within the FP3 Floodplain Overlay District
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers. Dana Point City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.
To view the agenda, click here.
An update to the meeting will be posted.
