City Council Preview: Tuesday, May 16

During the Tuesday, May 16 City Council meeting, items that could be discussed include the Police Services contract, a budget workshop and more.

Below is items that are on the upcoming meeting’s agenda:

Presentations and Proclamations

Drowning Prevention Awareness

Consent Calendar

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Special meeting minutes, May 1

Regular meeting minutes, May 2

Youth Board meeting minutes, April 20

Finance Review Committee minutes, April 10

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

City treasurer’s report, April 2017

Claims and demands

Unfinished Business

FY17-18 Law Enforcement Services agreement

Fiscal Years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 budget workshop

Adoption of a resolution approving a notice of completion for the construction of the police services renovation project 2016

Participation in Orange County Small City program

Renewal of professional services contract for Information Technology Services

Public Hearings

Complementary paratransit services as part of the Dana Point Trolley and Harbor shuttle

Appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to uphold the Community Development Director’s determination that “recreational vehicle storage use” is a prohibited use within the community commercial/vehicular district zone and major automotive repair use is a prohibited use within the transportation corridor district zone. Therefore, the proposed uses at 25802 and 25831 Victoria Boulevard are not allowed in accordance with the city’s municipal code

Hearing on the appeal of the determination of the Director of Community Development that the property located at 35715 Beach Road is within the FP3 Floodplain Overlay District

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers. Dana Point City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.

To view the agenda, click here.

An update to the meeting will be posted.