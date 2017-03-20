City Council Preview: Tuesday, March 21

Dana Point residents who applied for the Planning Commission and Traffic Subcommittee will have their interviews conducted during the Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
Along with the interviews, the council could discuss and vote on various topics.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Deputy of the Year- Craig Nelson
- American Cancer Society-Relay for Life
- Employee of the Quarter-Sue Steinriede
Consent Calendar
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Regular meeting minutes, March 7
- Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee Action Minutes, Feb. 24
- Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events calendar
- City Treasurer’s Report, February 2017
- Claims and Demands
Unfinished Business
- Planning Commission and Traffic Improvement Subcommittee Interviews
- Doheny Village Plan Update
- Consideration of the conceptual design for the medians on Crown Valley between Seven Seas Drive and Camino del Avion
Public Hearings
- California Coastal Commission suggested modifications to the city’s approved general amendment, zone text amendment and local coastal program amendment to amend the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan to address public access over specific access ways in the residential portion of the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan and the use of three ropes or similar device.
New Business
- Adoption of an urgency ordinance and first reading of an ordinance readopting portions of the Dana Point Municipal code and reauthorizing the collection of a fee to support public, education and governmental (PEG) channel facilities within the city’s jurisdiction
- Submittal of South Orange County Water Quality Improvement Plan and Adoption and submittal of the updated local implementation plan for the stormwater/water quality program
- Annual Housing Element progress report
- Establish monthly community meetings with Mayor and City Manager
- Establish neighborhood watch meetings with mayor
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Dana Point City Hall. The agenda can be found here.
