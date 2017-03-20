City Council Preview: Tuesday, March 21

Dana Point residents who applied for the Planning Commission and Traffic Subcommittee will have their interviews conducted during the Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

Along with the interviews, the council could discuss and vote on various topics.

Presentations and Proclamations

Deputy of the Year- Craig Nelson

American Cancer Society-Relay for Life

Employee of the Quarter-Sue Steinriede

Consent Calendar

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Regular meeting minutes, March 7

Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee Action Minutes, Feb. 24

Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events calendar

City Treasurer’s Report, February 2017

Claims and Demands

Unfinished Business

Planning Commission and Traffic Improvement Subcommittee Interviews

Doheny Village Plan Update

Consideration of the conceptual design for the medians on Crown Valley between Seven Seas Drive and Camino del Avion

Public Hearings

California Coastal Commission suggested modifications to the city’s approved general amendment, zone text amendment and local coastal program amendment to amend the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan to address public access over specific access ways in the residential portion of the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan and the use of three ropes or similar device.

New Business

Adoption of an urgency ordinance and first reading of an ordinance readopting portions of the Dana Point Municipal code and reauthorizing the collection of a fee to support public, education and governmental (PEG) channel facilities within the city’s jurisdiction

Submittal of South Orange County Water Quality Improvement Plan and Adoption and submittal of the updated local implementation plan for the stormwater/water quality program

Annual Housing Element progress report

Establish monthly community meetings with Mayor and City Manager

Establish neighborhood watch meetings with mayor

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Dana Point City Hall. The agenda can be found here.