City Council Preview: Tuesday, June 6

The main item for Dana Point City Council meeting is the budget.
Below is a list of items that could be discussed and voted on during the Tuesday, June 6 meeting.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Presentation to Dana Hills High School – Boys Swimming and Diving CIF Championships
Consent Calendar
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Special joint meeting minutes, May 15
- Regular meeting minutes, May 16
- Special meeting minutes, May 23
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, April 10
- Youth Board meeting minutes, May 4
- Arts & Culture Commission minutes, March 15
- Ocean Water Quality meeting minutes, March 28
- Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, May 10
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- Claims and demands
- Monthly financial activity report, April 2017
- Government Finance Officers Association certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the year ended June 30, 2016
- Water quality nuisance diversion agreement and Salt Creek Ozone Treatment Facility backwash agreement amendment with South Coast Water District
Public Hearings
- Public hearing and discuss a resolution to adopt the proposed operating and capital improvement budgets for years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019; adoption of a resolution to establish the approproiations limit for fiscal years 2017-2018; adoption of a resolution supporting renewed measure M2 eligibility package; authorize close of currently budgeted CIP projects in fiscal year 2016-201; and authorize city vehicle leasing program contracts
New Business
- Approval of a contract agreement for traffic signal maintenance services with Siemens Industry, Inc.
City Council’s public session begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, located in City Hall at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern. The agenda can be found by clicking here.
