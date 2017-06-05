City Council Preview: Tuesday, June 6

The main item for Dana Point City Council meeting is the budget.

Below is a list of items that could be discussed and voted on during the Tuesday, June 6 meeting.

Presentations and Proclamations

Presentation to Dana Hills High School – Boys Swimming and Diving CIF Championships

Consent Calendar

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Special joint meeting minutes, May 15

Regular meeting minutes, May 16

Special meeting minutes, May 23

Planning Commission meeting minutes, April 10

Youth Board meeting minutes, May 4

Arts & Culture Commission minutes, March 15

Ocean Water Quality meeting minutes, March 28

Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, May 10

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

Claims and demands

Monthly financial activity report, April 2017

Government Finance Officers Association certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the year ended June 30, 2016

Water quality nuisance diversion agreement and Salt Creek Ozone Treatment Facility backwash agreement amendment with South Coast Water District

Public Hearings

Public hearing and discuss a resolution to adopt the proposed operating and capital improvement budgets for years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019; adoption of a resolution to establish the approproiations limit for fiscal years 2017-2018; adoption of a resolution supporting renewed measure M2 eligibility package; authorize close of currently budgeted CIP projects in fiscal year 2016-201; and authorize city vehicle leasing program contracts

New Business

Approval of a contract agreement for traffic signal maintenance services with Siemens Industry, Inc.

City Council’s public session begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, located in City Hall at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern. The agenda can be found by clicking here.