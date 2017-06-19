City Council Preview: Tuesday, June 20

The upcoming Dana Point City Council agenda is full of items.
Below is a list of items that could be voted on during the meeting.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Dana Point Artist Barbara Ross—California State Art Contest
- Presentation to the city—Orange Section APA 2017 Outstanding Planning Award of Urban Design for the Linear Park project
Consent Calendar
The items below could be pulled and discussed before Council votes.
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Special meeting minutes, June 1
- Regular meeting minutes, June 6
- Continued regular meeting minutes, June 8
- Continued regular meeting minutes, June 13
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, May 22
- Planning Commission actions, meeting of June 12
- Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, May 24
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- City Treasurer’s report, May 2017
- Claims and demands
Public Hearing
- Hearing and adopting of a resolution to adopt the proposed operating and capital improvement budgets for fiscal years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019; adopt a resolution to establish the appropriations limit for fiscal year 2017-2018; adopt a resolution supporting renewed measure M2 eligibility package; and authorize closing specific existing CIP projects in fiscal year 2016-2017
Unfinished Business
- Arts & Cultural Commission interviews
- Doheny Village Plan Update
New Business
- Presentation from Chief Chilton regarding homeless on hillsides and neighborhoods
- Hotel development update
- 2017 community survey
- City Council attendance at City Commission/Committee/Board meetings
- Lantern District economic development update
- Consideration of employment contract for City Manager
The agenda can be found here.
City Council’s public session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., or shortly thereafter.
