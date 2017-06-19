City Council Preview: Tuesday, June 20

The upcoming Dana Point City Council agenda is full of items.

Below is a list of items that could be voted on during the meeting.

Presentations and Proclamations

Dana Point Artist Barbara Ross—California State Art Contest

Presentation to the city—Orange Section APA 2017 Outstanding Planning Award of Urban Design for the Linear Park project

Consent Calendar

The items below could be pulled and discussed before Council votes.

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Special meeting minutes, June 1

Regular meeting minutes, June 6

Continued regular meeting minutes, June 8

Continued regular meeting minutes, June 13

Planning Commission meeting minutes, May 22

Planning Commission actions, meeting of June 12

Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, May 24

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

City Treasurer’s report, May 2017

Claims and demands

Public Hearing

Hearing and adopting of a resolution to adopt the proposed operating and capital improvement budgets for fiscal years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019; adopt a resolution to establish the appropriations limit for fiscal year 2017-2018; adopt a resolution supporting renewed measure M2 eligibility package; and authorize closing specific existing CIP projects in fiscal year 2016-2017

Unfinished Business

Arts & Cultural Commission interviews

Doheny Village Plan Update

New Business

Presentation from Chief Chilton regarding homeless on hillsides and neighborhoods

Hotel development update

2017 community survey

City Council attendance at City Commission/Committee/Board meetings

Lantern District economic development update

Consideration of employment contract for City Manager

The agenda can be found here.

City Council’s public session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., or shortly thereafter.