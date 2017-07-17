City Council Preview: Tuesday, July 18

During the upcoming City Council meeting, some items include the approval of a City Manager position, a Doheny Village update and more.
Below are items listed in the meeting’s agenda.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Presentation to Ocean Institute—Nonprofit of the year
- Employee Recognition Presentation—Lauren Kehiayan
- Proclamation to Heather Johnston, outgoing Dana Point Chamber Executive Director
Consent Calendar
Items under the consent calendar are voted in a roll call vote unless pulled by a City Council member, a staff member or a member of the public.
- Regular meeting minutes, June 20
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, June 26
- Planning Commission actions, meeting of July 10
- Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee minutes, April 25
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- Claims and demands
- Monthly financial activity report, May 2017
- Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for April-June 2017
Public Hearings
- 2017 weed abatement/administrative citation program
- Approval of City Manager employment contract
- Doheny Village Plan update
- City Council attendance at City Commission/Committee board meetings
New Business
- Award of contract for the construction of the annual slurry sea project FY 2017/2018
- City Council summer meeting schedule
City Council meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern. The agenda can be found by clicking here.
