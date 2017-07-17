EYE ON DP, News Headlines

City Council Preview: Tuesday, July 18

During the upcoming City Council meeting, some items include the approval of a City Manager position, a Doheny Village update and more.

Below are items listed in the meeting’s agenda.

Presentations and Proclamations

  • Presentation to Ocean Institute—Nonprofit of the year
  • Employee Recognition Presentation—Lauren Kehiayan
  • Proclamation to Heather Johnston, outgoing Dana Point Chamber Executive Director

Consent Calendar

Items under the consent calendar are voted in a roll call vote unless pulled by a City Council member, a staff member or a member of the public.

  • Regular meeting minutes, June 20
  • Planning Commission meeting minutes, June 26
  • Planning Commission actions, meeting of July 10
  • Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee minutes, April 25
  • Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
  • Claims and demands
  • Monthly financial activity report, May 2017
  • Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for April-June 2017

Public Hearings

  • 2017 weed abatement/administrative citation program
  • Approval of City Manager employment contract
  • Doheny Village Plan update
  • City Council attendance at City Commission/Committee board meetings

New Business

  • Award of contract for the construction of the annual slurry sea project FY 2017/2018
  • City Council summer meeting schedule

City Council meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern. The agenda can be found by clicking here.

About The Author DP Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>