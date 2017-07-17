City Council Preview: Tuesday, July 18

During the upcoming City Council meeting, some items include the approval of a City Manager position, a Doheny Village update and more.

Below are items listed in the meeting’s agenda.

Presentations and Proclamations

Presentation to Ocean Institute—Nonprofit of the year

Employee Recognition Presentation—Lauren Kehiayan

Proclamation to Heather Johnston, outgoing Dana Point Chamber Executive Director

Consent Calendar

Items under the consent calendar are voted in a roll call vote unless pulled by a City Council member, a staff member or a member of the public.

Regular meeting minutes, June 20

Planning Commission meeting minutes, June 26

Planning Commission actions, meeting of July 10

Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee minutes, April 25

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

Claims and demands

Monthly financial activity report, May 2017

Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for April-June 2017

Public Hearings

2017 weed abatement/administrative citation program

Approval of City Manager employment contract

Doheny Village Plan update

City Council attendance at City Commission/Committee board meetings

New Business

Award of contract for the construction of the annual slurry sea project FY 2017/2018

City Council summer meeting schedule

City Council meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern. The agenda can be found by clicking here.