City Council Preview: Tuesday, January 17

The first Council meeting of the year is approaching, and there a few agenda items that the public may be interested in.

Consent Calendar

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Regular meeting minutes, Dec. 6

Adjourned regular meeting minutes, Dec. 15

Planning Commission meeting minutes, Nov. 14

Youth Board meeting minutes, Nov. 3

Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, Sept. 23

Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events calendar

City Treasurer’s report, November 2016

Claims and Demands

Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for October-December 2016

Monthly financial activity report, October and November 2016

Public Hearings

There will be a hearing for an appeal of the Planning Commission approval of a coastal development permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new two-story single-family residence and minor site development permit to allow increased height for retaining walls on a lot within the coastal zone located on Sea Island Drive. To view the agenda report, click here.

New Business

Doheny Village Plan Update

Annual review of the investment policy

Award of a contract for the construction of the annual residential roadway resurfacing project FY16/17

Adoption of a resolution regarding a notice of completion for the construction of Del Obispo Street arterial roadway resurfacing project FY15/16

Recruitments for the Planning Commission and Traffic Improvement Subcommittee

Report on the 2016 City Prosecutor and Code Enforcement activities

City Council appointed representatives and city commissions, committees, subcommittees and task forces

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with public sessions, closed session begins at 5 p.m. To view the agenda, click here. Council will be held in City Hall, located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.