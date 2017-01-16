City Council Preview: Tuesday, January 17

The first Council meeting of the year is approaching, and there a few agenda items that the public may be interested in.
Consent Calendar
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Regular meeting minutes, Dec. 6
- Adjourned regular meeting minutes, Dec. 15
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, Nov. 14
- Youth Board meeting minutes, Nov. 3
- Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, Sept. 23
- Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events calendar
- City Treasurer’s report, November 2016
- Claims and Demands
- Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for October-December 2016
- Monthly financial activity report, October and November 2016
Public Hearings
There will be a hearing for an appeal of the Planning Commission approval of a coastal development permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new two-story single-family residence and minor site development permit to allow increased height for retaining walls on a lot within the coastal zone located on Sea Island Drive. To view the agenda report, click here.
New Business
- Doheny Village Plan Update
- Annual review of the investment policy
- Award of a contract for the construction of the annual residential roadway resurfacing project FY16/17
- Adoption of a resolution regarding a notice of completion for the construction of Del Obispo Street arterial roadway resurfacing project FY15/16
- Recruitments for the Planning Commission and Traffic Improvement Subcommittee
- Report on the 2016 City Prosecutor and Code Enforcement activities
- City Council appointed representatives and city commissions, committees, subcommittees and task forces
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with public sessions, closed session begins at 5 p.m. To view the agenda, click here. Council will be held in City Hall, located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.
