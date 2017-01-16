Beginning Monday, July 14 Dana Point City Council hopefuls could begin pulling nomination papers for the Nov. 4 election in which three seats on the five-member board will be up for grabs. Photo: Andrea Papagianis
City Council Preview: Tuesday, January 17

The first Council meeting of the year is approaching, and there a few agenda items that the public may be interested in.

Consent Calendar

  • Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
  • Regular meeting minutes, Dec. 6
  • Adjourned regular meeting minutes, Dec. 15
  • Planning Commission meeting minutes, Nov. 14
  • Youth Board meeting minutes, Nov. 3
  • Financial Review Committee meeting minutes, Sept. 23
  • Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events calendar
  • City Treasurer’s report, November 2016
  • Claims and Demands
  • Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for October-December 2016
  • Monthly financial activity report, October and November 2016

Public Hearings

There will be a hearing for an appeal of the Planning Commission approval of a coastal development permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new two-story single-family residence and minor site development permit to allow increased height for retaining walls on a lot within the coastal zone located on Sea Island Drive. To view the agenda report, click here.

New Business

  • Doheny Village Plan Update
  • Annual review of the investment policy
  • Award of a contract for the construction of the annual residential roadway resurfacing project FY16/17
  • Adoption of a resolution regarding a notice of completion for the construction of Del Obispo Street arterial roadway resurfacing project FY15/16
  • Recruitments for the Planning Commission and Traffic Improvement Subcommittee
  • Report on the 2016 City Prosecutor and Code Enforcement activities
  • City Council appointed representatives and city commissions, committees, subcommittees and task forces

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with public sessions, closed session begins at 5 p.m. To view the agenda, click here. Council will be held in City Hall, located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.

