City Council Preview: Tuesday, February 7

Before the Feb. 7 City Council meeting, here are some of the items that may be discussed.
Under consent calendar, the items include:
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Regular meeting minutes, Jan. 17, 2017
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, Dec. 12, 2016
- Planning Commission actions, meeting of Jan. 23, 2017
- Traffic Improvement Subcommittee action minutes, meeting of Nov. 16, 2016
- Youth Board meeting minutes, Dec. 1, 2016
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- City treasurer’s report, December 2016
- Claims and demands
Under new business:
- 2017 Weed abatement program
- Professional services agreements for coastal engineering services
- Consultant services agreement for design of the arterial roadway resurfacing program, Pacific Coast highway from Niguel Road to Green Lantern
- Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan Update
- Association of California Cities—Orange County Membership
- Resolution to amend the member selection process and purpose of the city’s finance review committee and designated committee members
- 5th Marine’s Vietnam War Memorial
- Quarterly financial report, December 2016
- City Council consideration to direct staff to hold a joint workshop with City Council and Planning Commission to discuss Town Center/Lantern District parking policies
- Council discussion and adoption of city purchasing policy as proposed by Mayor Lewis
To see the agenda, click here.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Dana Point City Hall.
