City Council Preview: Tuesday, February 7

Before the Feb. 7 City Council meeting, here are some of the items that may be discussed.

Under consent calendar, the items include:

  • Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
  • Regular meeting minutes, Jan. 17, 2017
  • Planning Commission meeting minutes, Dec. 12, 2016
  • Planning Commission actions, meeting of Jan. 23, 2017
  • Traffic Improvement Subcommittee action minutes, meeting of Nov. 16, 2016
  • Youth Board meeting minutes, Dec. 1, 2016
  • Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
  • City treasurer’s report, December 2016
  • Claims and demands

Under new business:

  • 2017 Weed abatement program
  • Professional services agreements for coastal engineering services
  • Consultant services agreement for design of the arterial roadway resurfacing program, Pacific Coast highway from Niguel Road to Green Lantern
  • Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan Update
  • Association of California Cities—Orange County Membership
  • Resolution to amend the member selection process and purpose of the city’s finance review committee and designated committee members
  • 5th Marine’s Vietnam War Memorial
  • Quarterly financial report, December 2016
  • City Council consideration to direct staff to hold a joint workshop with City Council and Planning Commission to discuss Town Center/Lantern District parking policies
  • Council discussion and adoption of city purchasing policy as proposed by Mayor Lewis

To see the agenda, click here.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Dana Point City Hall.

