City Council Preview: Tuesday, February 7

Before the Feb. 7 City Council meeting, here are some of the items that may be discussed.

Under consent calendar, the items include:

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Regular meeting minutes, Jan. 17, 2017

Planning Commission meeting minutes, Dec. 12, 2016

Planning Commission actions, meeting of Jan. 23, 2017

Traffic Improvement Subcommittee action minutes, meeting of Nov. 16, 2016

Youth Board meeting minutes, Dec. 1, 2016

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

City treasurer’s report, December 2016

Claims and demands

Under new business:

2017 Weed abatement program

Professional services agreements for coastal engineering services

Consultant services agreement for design of the arterial roadway resurfacing program, Pacific Coast highway from Niguel Road to Green Lantern

Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan Update

Association of California Cities—Orange County Membership

Resolution to amend the member selection process and purpose of the city’s finance review committee and designated committee members

5 th Marine’s Vietnam War Memorial

Marine’s Vietnam War Memorial Quarterly financial report, December 2016

City Council consideration to direct staff to hold a joint workshop with City Council and Planning Commission to discuss Town Center/Lantern District parking policies

Council discussion and adoption of city purchasing policy as proposed by Mayor Lewis

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Dana Point City Hall.