City Council Preview: Tuesday, August 15

Below is a list of items from the Tuesday, Aug. 15 City Council Meeting.

Consent Calendar

Special meeting minutes, July 12

Regular meeting minutes, July 18

Planning Commission meeting minutes, July 10

Planning Commission action, meeting of July 24

Financial Review Committee minutes, June 13

Traffic Improvement Subcommittee meeting minutes, April 19

Arts & Culture Commission meeting minutes, May 17

Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee meeting minutes, June 27

Homeless Task Force meeting minutes, October 4, 2016

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

City treasurer’s report, June 2017

Claims and demands

Dana Point Police Services monthly report

National Arts & Humanities month- October 2017 — declare October 2017 as National Arts and Humanities month and adopt a resolution

Adopt a resolution approving notice of completion for the construction of the annual roadway resurfacing project FY 16/17

Unfinished Business

Development update

New Business

2017-2018 Dana Point Youth Board appointments

Report of city-wide parking: parking supply and management options for Dana Point

Discussion of the city’s records retention schedule for recorded videos and format of city minutes

Professional services agreement for supplemental plan check, counter, inspection and code enforcement services

Approval of a consultant services agreement with Amec Foster Wheeler, environmental and infrastructure inc. for as-needed technical water quality program/special project implementation services

Approval of a professional services agreement by and between the city of Dana Point and Dudek — to complete a Sea Level Rise Study and Local Coastal Program Amendment

Adoption of a resolution of the Dana Point City Council amending and reinstating the policy relating to the acceptance and dedication of equipment

Resolution for Homeless Task Force

Public Session of the meeting begins at 6 p.m., or shortly thereafter.

To see the budget, click here.

The meeting will be in Council Chambers at Dana Point City Hall, located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.