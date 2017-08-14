City Council Preview: Tuesday, August 15

Below is a list of items from the Tuesday, Aug. 15 City Council Meeting.
Consent Calendar
During the consent calendar portion of the meeting, Council members, city staff or members of the public can pull any item to be discussed. Otherwise, Council votes on the items as a whole.
- Special meeting minutes, July 12
- Regular meeting minutes, July 18
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, July 10
- Planning Commission action, meeting of July 24
- Financial Review Committee minutes, June 13
- Traffic Improvement Subcommittee meeting minutes, April 19
- Arts & Culture Commission meeting minutes, May 17
- Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee meeting minutes, June 27
- Homeless Task Force meeting minutes, October 4, 2016
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- City treasurer’s report, June 2017
- Claims and demands
- Dana Point Police Services monthly report
- National Arts & Humanities month- October 2017 — declare October 2017 as National Arts and Humanities month and adopt a resolution
- Adopt a resolution approving notice of completion for the construction of the annual roadway resurfacing project FY 16/17
Unfinished Business
- Development update
New Business
- 2017-2018 Dana Point Youth Board appointments
- Report of city-wide parking: parking supply and management options for Dana Point
- Discussion of the city’s records retention schedule for recorded videos and format of city minutes
- Professional services agreement for supplemental plan check, counter, inspection and code enforcement services
- Approval of a consultant services agreement with Amec Foster Wheeler, environmental and infrastructure inc. for as-needed technical water quality program/special project implementation services
- Approval of a professional services agreement by and between the city of Dana Point and Dudek — to complete a Sea Level Rise Study and Local Coastal Program Amendment
- Adoption of a resolution of the Dana Point City Council amending and reinstating the policy relating to the acceptance and dedication of equipment
- Resolution for Homeless Task Force
Public Session of the meeting begins at 6 p.m., or shortly thereafter.
To see the budget, click here.
The meeting will be in Council Chambers at Dana Point City Hall, located at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern.
