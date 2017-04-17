City Council Preview: Tuesday, April 18

City Council will meet on Tuesday, April 18 after the first meeting of the month was canceled. Below, is a list of items that are on the agenda.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Business of the Month-Girl in the Curl
- Donate Life Month-Dick Veale
Consent Calendar
- Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only
- Regular Meeting Minutes, March 21
- Special Meeting Minutes, March 29
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, Feb. 27
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, March 27
- Planning Commission actions, meeting of April 10
- Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee minutes, Feb. 28
- Meeting calendar/community special events calendar
- City Treasurer’s report, March 2017
- Claims and demands
Public Hearings
- California Coastal Commission suggested modifications to the city’s approved general plan amendment, zone text amendment and local coastal program amendment to amend the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan (HDCP) to address public access over specific access ways in the residential portion of the HDCP to use three ropes or similar devices.
Unfinished Business
- Doheny Village Plan Update
- 2017 Abatement program, authorization to abate weeds
New Business
- Financial Review Committee minutes, March 27
- Budget-Status update and city council review
- Annual Review of the Investment Policy
- Award of contract for the Fourth of July aerial fireworks display
- Recruitment for the Arts & Cultural Commission
- Amendment to agreement with South Coast Water District for the operation and maintenance of the Salt Creek Ozone Treatment Facility
- Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for January-March 2017
- Second reading and adoption of an ordinance readopting portions of the Dana Point Municipal Code and reauthorizing the collection of a fee to support public, education and governmental channel facilities within the city’s jurisdiction
- Meeting between mayors and city managers of San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point
- Recognition of Lantern Village Association 25th anniversary
The agenda can be viewed by clicking here. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. or soon thereafter.
