City Council Preview: Tuesday, April 18

City Council will meet on Tuesday, April 18 after the first meeting of the month was canceled. Below, is a list of items that are on the agenda.

Presentations and Proclamations

Business of the Month-Girl in the Curl

Donate Life Month-Dick Veale

Consent Calendar

Waive the reading of ordinances and approve reading by title only

Regular Meeting Minutes, March 21

Special Meeting Minutes, March 29

Planning Commission meeting minutes, Feb. 27

Planning Commission meeting minutes, March 27

Planning Commission actions, meeting of April 10

Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee minutes, Feb. 28

Meeting calendar/community special events calendar

City Treasurer’s report, March 2017

Claims and demands

Public Hearings

California Coastal Commission suggested modifications to the city’s approved general plan amendment, zone text amendment and local coastal program amendment to amend the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan (HDCP) to address public access over specific access ways in the residential portion of the HDCP to use three ropes or similar devices.

Unfinished Business

Doheny Village Plan Update

2017 Abatement program, authorization to abate weeds

New Business

Financial Review Committee minutes, March 27

Budget-Status update and city council review

Annual Review of the Investment Policy

Award of contract for the Fourth of July aerial fireworks display

Recruitment for the Arts & Cultural Commission

Amendment to agreement with South Coast Water District for the operation and maintenance of the Salt Creek Ozone Treatment Facility

Dana Point Tourism Business Improvement District/Visit Dana Point quarterly report for January-March 2017

Second reading and adoption of an ordinance readopting portions of the Dana Point Municipal Code and reauthorizing the collection of a fee to support public, education and governmental channel facilities within the city’s jurisdiction

Meeting between mayors and city managers of San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point

Recognition of Lantern Village Association 25th anniversary

The agenda can be viewed by clicking here. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. or soon thereafter.