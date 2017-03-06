EYE ON DP, News Headlines

City Council Preview: March 7

City Council will meet Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Below is a list of items that may be discussed and voted on during the meeting.

Presentations and Proclamations

  • Business of the Month – UPS Store
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley Youth of the Year
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley 25th Anniversary

Consent Calendar

  • Regular Meeting Minutes, Feb. 21
  • Planning Commission Meeting Minutes, Feb. 13
  • Planning Commission Actions, Meeting of Feb. 27
  • Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events Calendar
  • Claims and Demands
  • Monthly Financial Activity Report, January 2017

New Business

  • Resolution to amend the purpose and procedures of the city’s financial review committee
  • City Manager recruitment status report
  • Overview of the city’s membership in the League of California Cities
  • Mid-fiscal year 2016-2017 budget status report
  • Emergency demolition and abatement of the Dana Point Harbor Inn
  • Establish mayor office hours at City Hall

To read the agenda and to review staff reports, click here.

