City Council Preview: March 7

City Council will meet Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Below is a list of items that may be discussed and voted on during the meeting.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Business of the Month – UPS Store
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley Youth of the Year
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley 25th Anniversary
Consent Calendar
- Regular Meeting Minutes, Feb. 21
- Planning Commission Meeting Minutes, Feb. 13
- Planning Commission Actions, Meeting of Feb. 27
- Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events Calendar
- Claims and Demands
- Monthly Financial Activity Report, January 2017
New Business
- Resolution to amend the purpose and procedures of the city’s financial review committee
- City Manager recruitment status report
- Overview of the city’s membership in the League of California Cities
- Mid-fiscal year 2016-2017 budget status report
- Emergency demolition and abatement of the Dana Point Harbor Inn
- Establish mayor office hours at City Hall
To read the agenda and to review staff reports, click here.
