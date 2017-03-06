City Council Preview: March 7

City Council will meet Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Below is a list of items that may be discussed and voted on during the meeting.

Presentations and Proclamations

Business of the Month – UPS Store

Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley 25th Anniversary

Consent Calendar

Regular Meeting Minutes, Feb. 21

Planning Commission Meeting Minutes, Feb. 13

Planning Commission Actions, Meeting of Feb. 27

Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events Calendar

Claims and Demands

Monthly Financial Activity Report, January 2017

New Business

Resolution to amend the purpose and procedures of the city’s financial review committee

City Manager recruitment status report

Overview of the city’s membership in the League of California Cities

Mid-fiscal year 2016-2017 budget status report

Emergency demolition and abatement of the Dana Point Harbor Inn

Establish mayor office hours at City Hall

To read the agenda and to review staff reports, click here.