EYE ON DP, News Headlines

City Council Preview: February 21

The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Below is a preview from the upcoming agenda.

Presentations and Proclamations

  • Capistrano Unified School District High School Teacher of the Year
  • VFW Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
  • VFW Firefighter of the Year
  • VFW Reserve Firefighter of the Year

Consent Calendar – Items can be pulled from the calendar to be discussed, otherwise Council will vote on all the matters at one time.

  • Regular meeting minutes, Feb. 7
  • Planning Commission meeting minutes, Jan. 23
  • Planning Commission actions, meeting of Feb. 13
  • Arts and Cultural C omission meeting minutes, Oct. 19
  • Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events Calendar
  • City Treasurer’s report, January 2017
  • Claims and Demands

Unfinished Business

  • Doheny Village Plan Update
  • Consideration of the conceptual design for the medians on Crown Valley between Seven Seas Drive and Camino del Avion
  • Approval for city to participate in the Concerned Coastal Communities Coalition
  • Council discussion and adoption of city purchasing policy as proposed by Mayor Lewis
  • 2017 Special events calendar
  • Amendment of consultant services agreement by and between the city and VCA code group
  • Report on offer of dedication of APN 691-192-15
  • Financial Review Committee member designation and update

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. The agenda can be viewed here.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>