City Council Preview: February 21

The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Below is a preview from the upcoming agenda.
Presentations and Proclamations
- Capistrano Unified School District High School Teacher of the Year
- VFW Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
- VFW Firefighter of the Year
- VFW Reserve Firefighter of the Year
Consent Calendar – Items can be pulled from the calendar to be discussed, otherwise Council will vote on all the matters at one time.
- Regular meeting minutes, Feb. 7
- Planning Commission meeting minutes, Jan. 23
- Planning Commission actions, meeting of Feb. 13
- Arts and Cultural C omission meeting minutes, Oct. 19
- Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events Calendar
- City Treasurer’s report, January 2017
- Claims and Demands
Unfinished Business
- Doheny Village Plan Update
- Consideration of the conceptual design for the medians on Crown Valley between Seven Seas Drive and Camino del Avion
- Approval for city to participate in the Concerned Coastal Communities Coalition
- Council discussion and adoption of city purchasing policy as proposed by Mayor Lewis
- 2017 Special events calendar
- Amendment of consultant services agreement by and between the city and VCA code group
- Report on offer of dedication of APN 691-192-15
- Financial Review Committee member designation and update
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. The agenda can be viewed here.
