City Council Preview: February 21

The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Below is a preview from the upcoming agenda.

Presentations and Proclamations

Capistrano Unified School District High School Teacher of the Year

VFW Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

VFW Firefighter of the Year

VFW Reserve Firefighter of the Year

Consent Calendar – Items can be pulled from the calendar to be discussed, otherwise Council will vote on all the matters at one time.

Regular meeting minutes, Feb. 7

Planning Commission meeting minutes, Jan. 23

Planning Commission actions, meeting of Feb. 13

Arts and Cultural C omission meeting minutes, Oct. 19

Meeting Calendar/Community Special Events Calendar

City Treasurer’s report, January 2017

Claims and Demands

Unfinished Business

Doheny Village Plan Update

Consideration of the conceptual design for the medians on Crown Valley between Seven Seas Drive and Camino del Avion

Approval for city to participate in the Concerned Coastal Communities Coalition

Council discussion and adoption of city purchasing policy as proposed by Mayor Lewis

2017 Special events calendar

Amendment of consultant services agreement by and between the city and VCA code group

Report on offer of dedication of APN 691-192-15

Financial Review Committee member designation and update

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. The agenda can be viewed here.