By Lillian Boyd

During Dana Point City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 5, city leaders were presented with two gifts.

Lieutenant Colonel Rusty Tuten, USMC, Commander Task Force Lion, presented councilmembers with the flag he flew on the based he commanded while stationed in Iraq.

“(This flag) honors the city of Dana Point and its citizens,” Tuten said.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett presented Mayor Joe Muller with a grant check in the amount of $5,107,544 for Project V, Community Circulator Programs funding. About 90 percent of the program is funded by the Orange County Transit Authority through Measure M, with the city picking up the remaining 10 percent of the cost.

“Dana Point has been very active in developing local transit services within its community that complement regional transit services,” the city said in a Facebook post on its official social media page.