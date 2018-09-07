City Council Names 2018-2019 Dana Point Youth Board Appointments

By Daniel Ritz

During their meeting on Sept. 4, the Dana Point City Council appointed seven board members and two members-at-large to the Dana Point Youth Board.

Gabriel Anderson, Senior, Dana Hills High School, Daniel Powers, Junior, Capistrano Valley Christian Schools, Matthew Rosenthal, Junior, St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, Aidan Castano, Sophomore, Dana Hills High School, Conner Castano, Sophomore, Dana Hills High School, Derek Chen, Sophomore, San Clemente High School and Aimee Morales, Freshman, Dana Hills High School were named as 2018-2019 board members. Termed out board members Lance Rzepiejewski, Junior, Santa Margarita Catholic High School and Samantha Chen, Junior, San Clemente High School were named as members-at-large.

$3,000 in operating expenses for the Dana Point Youth Board is budgeted in the FY2018-2019 budget. To learn more of the Dana Point Youth Board visit www.danapoint.org. — DR