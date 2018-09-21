City Council Holds First Reading of Ordinance on Regulations for Home Brewing

By Daniel Ritz

In response to community interest and several inquiries associated with the new industry, City of Dana Point acting Director of Community Development Matt Schneider and city staff held a first reading of ordinances amending zoning ordinances allowing for alcoholic beverage manufacturing to be established in the community. To develop these requirements, staff reviewed other cities which successfully regulate and promote these uses and created requirements for Dana Point.

Except for the Industrial/Business (I/B) zoning district where it is allowed by right, the use requires a Minor Conditional Use Permit to ensure appropriate conditions of approval are applied to ensure compatibility with surrounding uses. The proposed use will not be permitted in mixed-use or residential zones.

In response to comments staff received at the Planning Commission Study Session, staff updated the required parking requirement. The parking requirements are similar to other uses in the City, and consistent with restaurant parking requirements.

Dana Point Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bev Jorgensen spoke during the hearing, stating that her Chamber of Commerce Board of Supervisors supported the update and recognized the importance of the budding industry in the State’s economy. To read the amendment and its requirements in full, visit www.danapoint.org.