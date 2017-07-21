City Council Discusses Survey Questions at Special Meeting

By Kristina Pritchett

The first steps into creating a city survey is underway.

During a special City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 12, specific topics to place in the survey were discussed.

Council previously approved a contract agreement with Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (FM3) to create and conduct a survey regarding the city’s services, events and more prior to the city creating a strategic plan.

In 2009, the city conducted a telephone survey to gauge the community’s input on the value of services provided by the city. This time around, the surveys will be through email and phone calls, and could take up to 20 minutes.

Some topics discussed during the meeting included development throughout the city, parking, public safety and more.

FM3 will finalize the survey questions before the city reviews the final draft and provides feedback. City officials hope to begin the survey by Tuesday, Aug. 1, and have final results to the Council by Tuesday, Sept. 19.